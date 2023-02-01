Man bludgeons father to death

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A MASVINGO man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father in cold blood over yet unknown reasons.

Arifas Chingwe (23) reportedly assaulted his father Garai Chingwe (46) with an iron bar and he died on the spot.

Using their official twitter handle, police confirmed the incident.

“Police in Zaka have arrested a suspected mental patient, Arifas Chingwe (23) in connection with cold blood murder of his father, Garai Chingwe (46) on 28 January 2023 at Makhadho Village. The father was found dead lying in a pool of blood with multiple deep cuts on the head near the family’s homestead. Police have so far recovered an iron bar and a log used in the commission of the offence,” read the tweet.

Police have always advised people with relatives that have known mental challenges to ensure they do no skip medication and are rushed to mental institutions when their behaviour becomes erratic.