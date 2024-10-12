Man bludgeons wife with hoe and stones her to death for ‘misusing’ money for relish

Sheronrose Mugombi – [email protected]

A MAN from Zvishavane appeared before the Gweru High Court for killing his wife who had bought a satchel with money he had given her to buy relish.

Hungry and angry, Nobert hit his wife three times on the head with a hoe.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 14 April 2022 a misunderstanding arose between Nobert Mhlanga and his wife who were at their homestead at Tagwirei village, Chief Mazvihwa, Zvishavane.

“The now deceased had bought a satchel using the money she had been given by Mhlanga for relish. The misunderstanding escalated and Mhlanga assaulted the deceased with open hands several times all over the body before dragging her outside where he struck her three times on the head using a hole.”

“He also struck her with bricks all over the body and she died on the spot. The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person. He was convicted and sentenced to 18 years imprisonment,” said the NPAZ.

The authority encourages members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third-party mediation.