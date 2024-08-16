Man burns 60 hectares of land in Bulawayo

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 21-YEAR-OLD man, was arrested for starting a fire that burnt 60 hectares of grazing land across two plots in Woodville.

The Bulawayo police spokesperson Abednico Ncube in a statement said: “On the 15th of August 2024 at around 1200 hours, the complainant a male adult aged 45 years of Woodville received a call from his employee informing him that there was a fire which they were failing to contain and that the fire was started at the neighbouring plot by Sipho Lunga a male adult aged 21 years.

“Upon arrival at his plot he discovered that about 20 hectares of grazing land was burnt. A police report was then made. Sipho Lunga confirmed that he had started the fire as he was burning some bushes and the fire spread into the complainants plot, leading to his arrest.”