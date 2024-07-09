Man caged 2 years for stealing building material at his homestead

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

A 39-YEAR-OLD man was sentenced to 24 months in prison for stealing and selling building material belonging to an irrigation scheme in Chipinge.

Solomon Mudziwepasi appeared before Chipinge’s Magistrates Court facing theft charges.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Mudziwepasi was made the custodian of building material which was going to be used for the construction of a warehouse belonging to Bvumbura B Irrigation Scheme at his homestead in Bvumbura B village, Chief Mutambara, Chimanimani, in 2023.

“The building material included cement, roofing materials, window frames as well as deformed bars. The accused person unlawfully sold building material valued at US$2 531.25. A police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person and the recovery of some of the stolen cement.

“The accused person was convicted and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment of which 6 months were suspended. A further 6 months were suspended on condition of restitution. The remaining 12 months were suspended on condition that the accused person performs 420 hours of community service,” read the statement.