Man caged 34 years for raping daughter (5) and gang rape of neighbours (9) and (12)

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A 35-year-old Kwekwe man who went on a rampage raping his 5-year-old step daughter and two other juveniles from the neighbourhood aged 9 and 12, has been slapped with a 34-year jail sentence by a Gokwe magistrate.

Emmanuel Mazarire reportedly raped his 5-year-old step daughter after her mother had left the matrimonial home following a misunderstanding.

After the heinous act, Mazarire reportedly went to a house in the same neighbourhood where he raped sisters aged 9 and 12.

Gokwe Regional Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube convicted Mazarire of three counts of rape after a full trial and sentenced him to 34 years in jail.

He however suspended 10 years on condition of good behaviour leaving him with an effective 24-year jail term.

Prosecuting Mr Tinashe Wazvaremhaka told the court that on 28 April 2022 around 8PM, Mazarire had a misunderstanding with the juvenile’s’ mother and a fight ensued.

The mother fled and sought refuge at her parents’ house leaving the child behind.

“The accused person went into the bedroom where the complainant was sleeping and raped her,” the court heard.

Later that night, in company of a friend Agrippa Lyonel Kapuya, Mazarire went to another house a stone-throw away from their homestead where two sisters were sleeping.

“Upon arrival, the two knocked at the door and jumped inside once the girls opened the door. Mazarire then rushed to the girls’ bedroom leading to the 12-year-old girl to follow as she inquired on the motive of the accused person,” said Mr Wazvaremhaka.

As she entered the bedroom, Mazarire reportedly grabbed the girl and forced himself on her.

Mazarire then went to another bedroom where his accomplice, Kapuya had also raped the 9-year-old sister.

Mazarire then also raped the 9-year-old juvenile while Kapuya watched.

After committing the heinous act, the two ordered the girls never to tell anyone and threatened them with death before they disappeared.

The matter however came to light after the mother of the 5-year-old juvenile noticed that her child was sexually abused and made a police report.

The two sisters were also compelled to make a police report leading to the arrest of the two.

Kapuya is yet to be sentenced.