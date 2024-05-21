Man caged following knife attack on councillor

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

ONE of the two Beitbridge men who were arrested for attempting to stab to death Ward 3 councillor Mr Takavingei Mahachi on Independence Day, has been jailed for an effective two and half years.

Ashley Ndou (23) was convicted of the charge and slapped with 24 months imprisonment by acting Beitbridge regional magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba on Monday.

A further six months that had been suspended on a previous charge of robbery were reinstated leaving him with an effective 30 months (two and half years) to serve.

His accomplice, Prospect Ziyengwa (27) who was found not guilty in this case remains in custody pending trial for a case of robbery.

Prosecuting, Mrs Tsitsi Mutukwa said on Independence Day, at around 9pm, Ndou, Ziyengwa and another accomplice, who still at large, went to the Mahachi’s house in Tshidxiwa suburb armed with knives.

They then waylaid him near his car that was parked outside the yard and were spotted by another resident whom they asked to call him outside.

The man went into the house and informed the councillor’s son that they were people looking for him outside.

When councillor Mahachi got outside he asked the trio about their visit and one of the accused persons still at large attacked him and stabbed him with a knife on the chest.

The complainant fought back but was overpowered by the trio who were stabbing him with more knives.

Ndou and accomplices later disappeared into the darkness after releasing the councillor who was not giving up on the fight.

As a result of the attack, Mahachi sustained some wounds on the chest and the left arm.

He was then rushed to the local hospital for medical attention and the matter was then reported to the police who arrested Ndou and Ziyengwa a few days later.