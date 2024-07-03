Man captured on CCTV stealing sweets from supermarket

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A SHOPLIFTER appeared before the Karoi Magistrate court for stealing two packs of sweets.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 26 June at around 6 pm at Harare Inn Wholesale Praise Kangande entered the shop purporting to buy some items and unlawfully took 2 packets of sweets.

“The accused person was captured on CCTV putting the sweets in his bag. The security was alerted and Kangande was searched upon exiting and it was discovered that he had stolen 2 packets of sweets. The accused person was immediately arrested. The value stolen is US$7.”

“Kangande was sentenced to four months imprisonment of which two months was suspended for five years. Further, two months were suspended on condition that the accused person performs 70 hours of community service,” said the NPAZ