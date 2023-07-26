Man caught skinning Impala

Prince Ngwenya, Online Reporter

A man was caught red handed skinning an Impala at Zambezi National Park in Victoria Falls and was arrested with 11 wire snares and carcases.

The man Mgcini Ncube was arrested on July 23, 2023, according to a tweet by Police: “The ZRP confirms the arrest of Mgcini Ncube (37) in connection with a case of trapping of animals which occurred at Zambezi National Park, Victoria Falls on 23/07/23.The suspect was arrested whilst skinning an Impala at a temporary structure which he had erected in the game park and this led to the recovery of two dried Impala heads, one dried Impala skin, one dried Kudu skin and eleven wire snares.””