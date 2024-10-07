Man caught smuggling beer from Zambia into Zimbabwe

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

IN a swift operation, Zimbabwean authorities thwarted a brazen smuggling attempt, catching a 25-year-old man sneaking beer from Zambia into Zimbabwe through an unauthorised entry point.

Beer smuggling violates the Customs and Excise Act in two ways which include evading duties or taxes through non-declaration or underpayment, and using unauthorised border crossings and routes.

In an official statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the appearance and sentencing of Cuthbert Muvonga (25) by the Karoi Magistrates’ Court.

“Circumstances were that on the 10th of September 2024, police detectives who were on patrol around Chirundu Border Post go a tip-off to the effect that the accused person had smuggled beer from Zambia into Zimbabwe through an unsanctioned entry point. They reacted to the information and intercepted the accused person at a service station in Chirundu. The accused person was found in possession of 4 boxes of 4x 6 pack 330ml Heineken beer, 6 boxes of 4 x6 pack x 330ml Windhoek beer, 10 boxes of 4 x 6 x 330ml Castle Lite beer. He failed to produce documentation showing that the goods were declared, leading to his arrest and the seizure of goods.

“He was sentenced to pay a fine of US$200 or face two months imprisonment. The goods were forfeited to the State”