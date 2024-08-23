Man charged with fraud for selling non-existent goats

Diana Baloyi Moyo

A MAN has been charged with two counts of fraud by the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court for selling goats he did not possess to two individuals.

Cloudio Rukato (37) of Makopa Farm, Mhangura, is alleged to have deceived Nyasha Gatya (48) at Allorn Farm, Doma, Mhangura, into paying US$24, and Sibusisiwe Munyaradzi (64) into paying US$65, for goats. Upon arriving at Rukato’s farm, both complainants discovered that he did not own any goats.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) stated on X: “The allegations are that on the 20th of January 2024, the accused approached the complainant, Nyasha Gatya (48), at Allorn Farm, Doma, Mhangura, and claimed to be selling a goat. The complainant paid USD24 for the goat and arranged to collect it. When the complainant went to the accused’s farm, he discovered that the accused did not own any goats. Further allegations are that, sometime in February 2024, the accused defrauded the second complainant, Sibusisiwe Munyaradzi (64), of her USD65 using the same method.”

The accused will return to court for sentencing