Man commits suicide after fight with traditional healer

Amos Mpofu – [email protected]

A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Tshabalala, allegedly hanged himself after a fight with An Inyanga who was working with his mother, on Saturday.

Peace Israel Mlauzi lost it when he found the traditional sleeping at his mother’s house.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the suicide, saying Mlauzi used a piece of cloth to hang himself from a mango tree.

“Police are investigating a case of sudden death by hanging involving Peace Israel Mlauzi, a 22-year-old male from Tshabalala, Bulawayo, who allegedly hanged himself,” he said.

He said the fight occurred on Saturday at around 9 pm and the police received information about the hanging on Sunday.

“On the 27th of July 2024, at around 9 pm, the deceased returned home drunk and found a 45-year-old male traditional healer from Tshabalala, Bulawayo, who works with his mother, sleeping on the couch. An altercation ensued when the deceased questioned why the healer was at their house instead of his own residence. A fist fight broke out, during which the deceased struck the healer on the forehead with a bronze cup,” he said.

“These two were separated by the informant, who is the deceased’s grandmother, and a police report for assault was filed. On the 28th of July 2024, the police received information that the deceased had hanged himself using a cloth from a mango tree. He had bruises on both hands and his tongue was partially protruding from his mouth. Investigations revealed that the deceased was reporting to ZRP Tshabalala regarding a pending murder case,” he said.

Insp Ncube urged members of the public to seek counselling when facing challenges rather than resorting to taking their own lives.

He said that violence is never a solution to conflicts, especially when people act under the influence of alcohol.