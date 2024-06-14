Man commits suicide at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport

Amos Mpofu

A BULAWAYO yesterday from Killarney suburb on Thursday committed suicide at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.

According to Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Cecil Elisha (27) Inspector Abednico Ncube committed suicide in the toilet of Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, using a nylon rope to hang himself.

Elisha was found by the airport officer after he delayed returning from the toilet and delaying a flight he was supposed to board to South Africa.

“The now deceased Cecil Elisha a male adult aged 27 was intending to fly to Johannesburg on a plane which was scheduled to depart JMN airport at 1730 hours for his medical checkup. He went to the toilets and took a long to return thereby delaying the flight to depart.

“The airport AVSEC officer started looking for him and he found him hanging at the back of the door of the international departure toilet. He used a nylon rope to hang himself on the hinge which is at the back of the toilet door. A police report was made,” said Insp Ncube.

The police spokesperson urged members of the public to seek counselling if ever they encounter problems than to resort to taking their own lives.