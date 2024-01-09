Man ‘crushed to death with 10 kg concrete stone’

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A MAN was found dead near a butchery with an approximately 10kg concrete stone placed on his stomach.

In a statement, police said they found the deceased (32) on 5 January 2024 in Kingsdale, Norton with two visible wounds on the head.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case in which the body of a 32-year-old man was found near a butchery in Kingsdale, Norton, on 05/01/24, with two visible wounds on the head and an approximately 10kg concrete stone placed on the victim’s stomach,” reads the statement.