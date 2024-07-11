Man dies after a hit-and-run incident

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

POLICE in Harare are investigating a hit-and-run incident in which the victim died in hospital from injuries sustained.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Robert Mugabe and 5th Street on 9 July.

In a statement on X, police said a man (38) was hit by an unknown motorist and he sustained a broken leg and a swollen forehead. The victim succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Police said anyone with information should report at any nearest station.