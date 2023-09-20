Man dies after being hit by Honda fit

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN died on the spot after being hit by a Honda Fit Vehicle.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 2 am along Masotsha Ndlovu Road near Valley Crest Academy, Waterfalls; Harare.

“In another fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 17/9/23 at around 0200 hours along Masotsha Ndlovu Road near Valley Crest Academy, Waterfalls, Harare a man (35) died on the spot after being hit by a Honda Fit vehicle,” reads the statement.