Man dies after falling off a kombi bumper

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A MAN (28) died after falling from the rear bumper of a commuter omnibus.

In a statement police said the incident occured on 25 October 2023 along Highglen Road, after Marimba traffic lights.

“Police in Harare are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 25/10/23 along Highglen Road , after Marimba traffic lights. A man (28) who was riding on the rear bumper of a Toyota Hiace kombi died after falling down,” reads the statement.