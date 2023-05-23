Man dies after hit and run at bus stop

23 May, 2023 - 19:05 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A 24-year-old man was knocked down by a car and died on the spot at a bus stop while the driver of the vehicle sped off, fleeing the scene.

The incident, according to the Police Twitter page, occurred on Monday in Harare.

‘’Police in Harare are investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred on 22/05/23 along Seke Road near St Mary’s bus stop in which a man (24) was killed after being hit by an unknown motorist. The motorist did not stop after the accident,’’ read the tweet.

