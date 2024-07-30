Man dies in fight over girlfriend

Midlands Bureau

A 31-YEAR-OLD Silobela man was fatally stabbed by a rival suitor following a misunderstanding over a girlfriend.

Midlands’s provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the murder of Collious Ncube.

“On 26 July 2024 at about 9pm, the now deceased Collious Ncube and suspect Thabani Dube (24) both of Mthethethe village under Chief Malisa in Silobela were drinking beer at Linda Business Centre, Silobela,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said a misunderstanding over a girlfriend ensued.

“Dube withdrew a knife from his trousers and stabbed Ncube all over the body until he became unconscious. He was rushed to Silobela District hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said police attended the scene and Dube was arrested.