Man dies in fight over night club chair

09 Jul, 2023 - 15:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Man dies in fight over night club chair

The Chronicle

 Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A 40- YEAR – OLD man has died in a no holds-barred fight over a chair in a night club.  Mamasa Magwarimbo sustained head injuries and died upon admission and Parirenyatwa Hospital after Nathan Ziwini (38) allegedly beat him up.

The incident occurred today, July 9,2023 at Dzivarasekwa. Police confirmed the tragedy on their official twitter handle: ‘’ On 09/07/23, Police in Dzivarasekwa arrested Nathan Ziwini (38) in connection with a murder case in which he allegedly assaulted Mamasa Magwarimbo (40) after a misunderstanding over a chair in a Nite Club in Dzivarasekwa. The victim sustained severe head injuries and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital,’’ read the tweet.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting