man dies in hit and run incident

Online Reporter

A MAN died on the spot after being hit by a speeding vehicle along the Gweru-Zvishavane Road on Easter Sunday.

The driver of a Mark X250G that hit the pedestrian, did not stop after the accident.

Police confirmed the incident on Twitter.

“Police in Zvishavane are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 09/04/23 where a man (34) died on the spot after being hit by a Mark X250G while standing beside the road at the 106km peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road.”

“The victim sustained head injuries and fractured legs and arms,” tweeted the police.