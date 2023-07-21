Man dies in hospital following beer-brawl

Sithandazile Ndlovu, [email protected]

A MAN from Nyamandlovu died following a fight during a beer-drinking spree.

In a statement on twitter, police said Godwin Mlotshwa (21) assaulted Obert Ngwenya following the argument.

Mlotshwa hit Ngwenya with a log on the head and he was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he died on the same day.

Police have since arrested Mlotshwa.

