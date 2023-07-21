Man dies in hospital following beer-brawl

21 Jul, 2023 - 15:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Man dies in hospital following beer-brawl

The Chronicle

Sithandazile Ndlovu, [email protected]

A MAN from Nyamandlovu died following a fight during a beer-drinking spree.

In a statement on twitter, police said Godwin Mlotshwa (21) assaulted Obert Ngwenya following the argument.

Mlotshwa hit Ngwenya with a log on the head and he was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he died on the same day.

Police have since arrested Mlotshwa.

“Police in Nyamandlovu have arrested Godwin Mlotshwa (21) in connection with a case of murder in which Obert Ngwenya died on 19/07/23 whilst admitted at Mpilo Hospital after being hit with a log on the head following a misunderstanding which arose during a beer drinking spree on 19/07/23 at a homestead at 18 Seafield Village.” Read the tweet.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting