Man dies on the spot in a hit-and-run accident

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Writer

A MAN (33) died in a hit-and-run accident at the 302 km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls on New Year’s Day.

In a statement, police said, “An unidentified vehicle allegedly hit a 33-year-old man at the 302 km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on 01/01/24.”

“The victim sustained multiple fractures and died on the spot. The suspect did not stop after the accident,” reads the statement.