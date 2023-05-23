Man dies opposite Gifford High School

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

An accident that happened on Monday opposite Gifford High School in Bulawayo claimed the life of one person who died on the spot.

According to Bulawayo Police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube, they are appealing for information to locate the victim’s next of kin.

“A fatal road accident occurred along Matopos opposite Gifford Boys High School, where a pedestrian died on the spot due to injuries. The deceased is also unknown and yet to be identified and according to the police, is approximately 25 years old,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said the man was wearing a pair of black jean trousers, black and yellow long-sleeve sweater and black safety shoes.

“He also had no particulars with him and his body was also taken to UBH for post-mortem.

“Police encourage the public to always have some form of identification on them. This helps police investigations and quick closure to remaining relatives. Any person with a missing relative who matches the above descriptions to visit ZRP Mzilikazi and Bulawayo Central Traffic or any police station,” said Inspector Ncube.