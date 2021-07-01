Man down, Carl Joshua suffers foot infection

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Comedian Carl Joshua Ncube is going through a rough patch as he is suffering from a leg infection.

The pain of a leg or foot injury is unbearable and to overcome it needs a dedicated medication taker and pain endurer.

Starting as a blister a few weeks ago, Carl Joshua said the blister soon turned into a “nasty” foot infection forcing him to seek medical attention. Now, adding onto his medication for sugar diabetes, Carl has to take more than 30 tablets for the foot.

“I have a nasty foot infection that started as a blister a few weeks ago. I’m diabetic and the doctors are having to aggressively treat it with antibiotics and pain medication.

“I’m taking more than 30 tablets and dressings daily,” he said.

Carl Joshua said he is being treated at Lesedi Clinic.

“The clinic is close to my rural homestead and is one of the best clinics”, he said.

Commenting on one of his Facebook posts where he shared an image of his numerous pills, one fan suggested that Carl receives the pills in a powder form in order for them to be easy to consume. And being the joker that Carl is, he said he had a better plan, which was to stir fry the pills with vegetables. This got people laughing as they cheered the comedian.

The bubbly artiste who is due for review this weekend said he is recovering well.

“The wound is healing ok but they are closely monitoring my blood pressure and diabetes,” he said.

Carl Joshua asked his fans and the nation to pray for him in order to overcome this as he has a lot of dreams he needs to realise. Among these is his Ekhaya project that he is working on alongside his supportive wife, Nelsy on the outskirts of Victoria Falls where they are residing. Once complete, this project that he embarked on last year to promote rural tourism and empower rural folks will surely change the face of rural tourism countrywide and regionally.

Commenting on the Ekhaya project progress, Carl Joshua said: “Just like everything else with Covid-19 globally, things are just at a standstill. On the ground, our research and the little building we can manage is happening, but without a clear indication on when the world will open again, I’m afraid we’re one of the smaller fish that get affected in a big way.” — @mthabisi_mthire.