Man drowns at a pool party

POLICE in Highlands, Harare are investigating a suspected case of drowning which a 21year was found lifeless inside a pool

In a statement on X, Police said Wayne Kudakwashe Gamble was found dead in a swimming pool at a house along Tedder Road, Highlands on 29 September. The victim had attended a party with former schoolmates at the house when the tragic incident occurred. The body was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary for post mortem