Man drowns at Hillside Dams in Bulawayo shead of Easter holidays

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Ahead of the Easter holidays, a parishioner has drowned at Hillside dams in Bulawayo and his body has been retrieved by the Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Services.

The man is believed to have sneaked into the dams last night to pray.

Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mr Mhlangano Moyo has confirmed the incident

Police are yet to ferry the body from the site.

Mr Moyo said the man is Hopuleng Dube.