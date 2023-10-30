Man drowns in dam

Kudzai Gaveni ,Online Writer

AN unidentified man was man was found dead in a dam.

In a statement, police said the body of the deceased aged between 35-40 was found on 25 October 2023, in Jacha Dam, Epworth.

Police appealed for information that may lead to the identification of the victim.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist to identify the body of a man aged between 35-40 who drowned in Jacha Dam, Epworth on 25/10/23.”

“The victim was wearing a corduroy trousers and stripped blue golf t-shirt. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.