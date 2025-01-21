Man drowns while crossing flooded river in Bulawayo

Online Reporter

CROSSING a flooded river proved costly for a man from Killarney Squatter Camp in Bulawayo after he was swept away and drowned just a short distance from his home.

In a statement, Acting Bulawayo Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said they were investigating the drowning of Richard Sibanda (30) of Killarney Squatter Camp.

She said on Sunday at around 9PM, Sibanda and five other men were crossing Umguza River Bridge from Cement Side compound to their places of residence at Killarney Squatter Camp.

“The water was flowing over the bridge to about knee level. The deceased, who was at the front, was swept away to the other side of the bridge and straight into the river. The other four men did not cross the bridge after seeing that the deceased had been swept away,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

She said the five men then notified other residents, who went to search for Sibanda.

“After an exhausting search, the deceased was located along Umguza River, clinging to a tree in the middle of the river. A police report was then made. The body was transported to United Bulawayo Hospitals Mortuary for a post-mortem,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

She urged the public not to risk their lives by attempting to cross flooded rivers but to use alternative routes or wait for the water to subside in order to avoid such incidents.