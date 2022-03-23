Man drowns while taking a bath

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

A man from the Bhalagwe area in Maphisa District drowned in Mabonyane stream where he was allegedly taking a bath.

His body was found floating by another villager who was planning to take a bath in the same stream.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred last week Friday.

She said the deceased, Nkosilathi Moyo, whose age was not given, was found by Themba Moyo who had gone to the stream around 2pm intending to take a bath.

Insp Mangena said Moyo initially found soap and clothes on top of a huge rock before noticing a floating body.

“Moyo then alerted other villagers who were at a nearby business centre. The villagers removed the body and the incident was reported to the police,” she said.

Insp Mangena urged members of the public to avoid deep water bodies due to dangers associated with drowning.

