Man fatally assaults brother in law in row over mangoes

Midlands Bureau

A 42-YEAR- OLD man from Lalapanzi in Midlands province allegedly fatally assaulted his 52-year-old brother-in-law in a row over mangoes.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday around 7 PM in Bhudhe Village 2 in Lalapanzi.

Insp Mahoko said Mr John Munjanja of Bhudhe Village 2 under Chief Chirumhanzu in Lalapanzi visited his sister, only identified as Muchaneta.

“His sister gave him mangoes that she had picked from her orchard. This did not go down well with Muchaneta’s husband, Samson Maredzva,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Maredzva questioned why his brother-in-law had been given mangoes against his will.

“A misunderstanding is said to have risen between the two resulting in Maredzva striking Munjanja several times on the upper body with a log and brick. Munjanja succumbed to the injuries,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said a report was made to the police leading to the arrest of Maredzva who is assisting the police with investigations.

He said the body of the deceased was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital and investigations are still underway.

“Once again, we urge members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when resolving disputes to avoid unnecessary loss of lives,” said Insp Mahoko.