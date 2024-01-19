Man fatally attacked with iron bars at nightclub, suspects at large

Online Reporter

A MAN who was allegedly attacked with iron bars by four men has died in hospital.

John Maparara (31) died at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital following the attack on 16 January at a nightclub in Area 14, Dangamvura in Mutare.

The unidentified suspects are still at large.

In a statement police said,” John Maparara (31) died whilst admitted at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital on 16/01/24 24 after being attacked by four unknown suspects with an iron bar at a night club in Area 14, Dangamvura on 13/01/24. .”

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation has been urged to visit the nearest Police Station.