Man fatally bludgeons friend over US$5

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A ZHOMBE man reportedly went into a frenzy and bludgeoned his drinking mate to death following an argument over US$5.

Mariny Marimbe (31) reportedly attacked Cliff Maunganidze (36) using a drill bit, axe handle, and a hoe among other weapons until he died.

Midlands Police Spokesperson confirmed the incident saying it occurred on 27 July 2024 around 2PM in Village Ndebele under Chief Samambwa in Zhombe.

“The now deceased Maunganidze and the suspect Marimbe were friends and they used to drink beer together. On the fateful day Maunganidze went to the suspect’s homestead to claim his change. A heated argument arose between the two and the suspect became violent,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Marimbe reportedly took a drill bit from a jack hammer which was in the room and assaulted Maunganidze all over the body.

As if that was not enough, the assault continued, despite people trying to refrain him and he picked an axe handle and a hoe and severely assaulted the now deceased.

He dragged and locked Maunganidze in a fowl run.

“Around 0850 hours the same day the suspect’s sister unlocked the room and discovered that Maunganidze had already died. Matter was reported to the police and Marimbe was arrested at a nearby mine. The body of the deceased is at Kwekwe General Hospital awaiting post mortem,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Police reiterated that members of the public must desist from resorting to violence as a solution to disputes.