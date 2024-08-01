Man fatally stabs woman at beer drink

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A DISPUTE turned into murder after a man stabbed a woman that he was drinking beer with, in Kadoma.

In statement on X, police said they have arrested Prosper Mugauri (21) in connection with a murder which occurred at Donain Business Centre, Battlefields, and Kadoma in which Tariro Baye (25) died.

Mugauri stabbed Baye with a knife once on the neck following a dispute over an undisclosed issue during a beer drinking spree. The victim was ferried to a local clinic where she died on admission.