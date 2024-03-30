Man Fatally Struck with Axe in Alleged Cellphone Theft

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE launched a man-hunt for four men who fatally struck another man with an axe after he was accused of stealing a cellphone.

In a statement, police said Sadol was struck on the head at Moffat Area, Shangani on 27 March 2024 and his body was found the following day in a nearby bush.

“Police in Fort Rixon are investigating a case of murder in which a male adult only identified as Sadol died. Four unidentified male suspects allegedly struck the victim with an axe on the head at Moffat Area, Shangani on 27/03/24 following an argument in which the suspects had accused the victim of stealing a cellphone during a beer drinking spree. The body of the victim was found dumped in a nearby bush on 28/03/24,” reads the statement.