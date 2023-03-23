Man fatally struck with brick in gambling squabble

Peter Matika, Online Desk

A 33-year-old man from Gwelutshena, Matabeleland North province who had been on the run, following the murder of an acquaintance in a gambling match has been arrested.

Police arrested Prosper Ncube and charged him with the murder of one Polite Hlabangana.

Police said Ncube allegedly fatally struck Hlabangana with a brick in the abdomen, following a squabble over a gambling match.

Police confirmed his arrest.

“On 19/03/23, police in Gwelutshena arrested Prosper Ncube (33) for a murder case in which he allegedly struck Polite Hlabangani in the abdomen with a brick, after a misunderstanding during a gambling game at Gwelutshena shopping centre on 27/01/23. The victim died upon admission at Nkayi Hospital,” said police on their Twitter page.