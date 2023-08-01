Man fatally struck with machetes over mine ownership

Crime Reporter

A 30-year-old man was killed in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South Province, on Saturday after he was struck with machetes following a longstanding mine ownership dispute.

Police have since arrested five suspects in connection with the murder case. The victim was identified as Lawrence Ngwenya who was struck all over the body by the suspects.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Fort Rixon are investigating a case of murder which occurred on July 29, 2023 in the Claremont area.

“The suspects identified as Kelvin Mpofu, Clayton Dube aged 28, Sibusiso Dube aged 25, Mayibongwe Ndlovu aged 21 and one Tinashe struck the victim, Lawrence Ngwenya aged 30 with machetes all over the body. The victim and the suspects had a longstanding mine ownership dispute over Claremont 26 mine,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating another murder case in which Collins Makebo (42) died after being stabbed with a knife all over the body by three suspects on July 30, at Tipperary Shopping Centre in Shamva.

The victim had intervened to stop a fight between the suspects and his friend.

Two of the suspects have been identified as Kudzi and J.B.

Asst Comm Nyathi said they were appealing to anyone with information that might assist with investigations to contact any nearest Police Station.

