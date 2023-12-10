Man fined for revenge assault

Peter Matuka, Chronicle Correspondent

A 30-year-old man from Chasamba Village in Binga has been arrested for assaulting another man who had a fight with his younger brother.

Givemore Munsaka (30) from Chief Pashu area pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Yolanda Kabasa.

He fined US$50 payable before December 29.

In default he will be sent to jail for two months.

Details of the case were that on November 6, Mandlenkosi Ngwenya who is the complainant had a misunderstanding with Munsaka’s young brother Last Mumpande.

The two had a fight and Ngwenya bit Mumpande’s finger while at Chasamba Shopping Centre.

Mumpande went home and reported his attacker to his elder brother Munsaka who immediately rushed to the shops to confront the complainant.

The court was told that Munsaka punched Ngwenya several times all over the body before hitting him with a brick on the back.

A report was made to the police leading to Munsaka’s arrest.