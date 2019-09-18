Man flees naked from lover’s house to hospital

Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A GOLD panner from Esigodini has been arrested for allegedly beating up his older lover’s boyfriend, forcing him to flee naked to Mpilo Central Hospital to seek medical attention.

Jabulani Sithole (33) of Hlabani Mine allegedly hit Mr Tude Sithole (54) of Mpopoma suburb all over his body with a stick after he found him in Ms Tarisai Mpofu’s (36) house in Barbourfields suburb.

Jabulani was not asked to plead to assault when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Ulukile Muleya.

The magistrate remanded him out of custody on $50 bail to September 26 for trial.

Mr Sithole was limping when he came to court and had bandages covering the right side of his head. There were scars on his left leg and arm.

Prosecuting Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on September 14 this year at around 8PM, Mr Sithole went to his girlfriend’s home but she was away.

“The complainant decided to wait for his lover in her bedroom as usual,” he said.

At around 10PM, Ms Mpofu allegedly arrived home in the company of Jabulani who made his way straight into the bedroom carrying a big stick.

“The accused person found the complainant sleeping on the bed wearing his boxer shorts and said “Ngihlala ngisithi ngizakubamba” (I always told you that I will catch you),” said the prosecutor.

Jabulani allegedly assaulted Mr Sithole several times all over his body causing him to suffer severe bleeding and injuries.

Ms Mpofu allegedly came to Mr Sithole’s rescue as she pushed the bedroom door leading to her lover’s life-saving escape.

Mr Sithole fled to Mpilo Central Hospital to seek medical attention carrying his trousers.

On the following day in the afternoon Mr Sithole was released from hospital and reported the matter to the police leading to Jabulani’s arrest.

Mr Sithole told prosecutors at setdown that he had always known about the “other guy” but did not have a problem with it.

“I had always known that there was another guy on the side, but my girlfriend had told me that they were not lovers. Tarisai said she was only using him for money since he is a gold panner.

"It hurts to know that I fought over a woman with someone who could be my son," he said.