Man found dead

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may assist in the identification of a man whose body was found hanging from a tree in the bushy area of Emakhandeni suburb near Fambeki stream on January 10, 2023.

The man is light in complexion, about 1.7 metres tall, is of medium build, and is believed to be approximately 29 years.

In a statement, police said the now deceased was discovered by an informant who was praying in the bush.

“He was searched and nothing of identification was found in his pockets, he only had Toyota car keys. The now deceased was wearing a blue jean, orange t-shirt, a black striped jacket, and blue sneakers. Anyone with a missing relative matching the above description to contact the officer in charge ZRP Entumbane on 0924180066, investigating officer on 0773720585 or visit any nearest police station. We also urge people to always carry with them any form of identification that may help relatives when the unfortunate befalls them,” said Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube.

@skhumoyo2000.