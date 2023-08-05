Man found dead

Man found dead

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma
A 38-YEAR-OLD man was found dead after being attacked by an unknown suspect.

Clemence Mwale’s body was found along between Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare on 3 August 2023.

The case is under police investigation.

Taking to Twitter police said: “Police in Harare are appealing for information that may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Clemence Mwale (30) died after being attacked by unknown suspects on 03/08/23 along an unnamed road connecting Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare.

“Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station,’’ read the tweet.

