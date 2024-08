Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 26-YEAR-OLD man was found dead and hanging on a tree in Hurungwe.

In a statement on X, police said they are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Clayton Muyangiwa (26) who was found hanging from a tree with a scar on the head and bruises on the back on 7 August at Musokeri Village, Hurungwe.It is suspected that the victim was attacked before being hanged on the tree.