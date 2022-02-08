Man found dead in a river in Trenance

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE body of an unidentified man was found floating face down in a river in Bulawayo’s Trenance suburb.

Police believe the man, aged around 50, drowned during the heavy downpour that pounded the city last week.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said the man was wearing a striped shirt, black trousers and All-stars takkies.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of drowning which occurred on the third of February 2022 at around 11AM in Trenance. The deceased is an unknown male adult of about 50 years of age. He was putting on a striped red and black t-shirt, black trousers with a green cloth belt and black and white all-stars shoes. He had short grey hair,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said a woman discovered the half-naked body of the man lying face down in the river.

“The informant was walking along the road heading towards the tuck shop and when she was approaching the cross-way on the stream banks, she saw a body of a male person facing downwards, half naked with his trousers on the knee level. She advised some residents, who came to the scene and tried to identify the deceased,” said Inspector Ncube.

However, Inspector Ncube said, no one was able to identify him and she made a report at around midday.

“Observations made were that the deceased could have been swept away by a flooded stream as all the grass and trees were lying down towards the direction of the flow of water. The body was also examined and no visible injuries were noted. The body was ferried to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem and investigations are underway,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said police appeal to members of the public with a missing relative to come forward and identify the deceased person.

“Members of the public are warned against crossing flooded rivers and streams. Parents and guardians should also educate children on the dangers of playing in either flowing or stagnant waters whose depth will not be known,” said Inspector Ncube.

@bonganinkunzi