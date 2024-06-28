Man found dead in Harare, Zimbabwe with bruises all over the body

Sheronrose Mugombi,[email protected]

Harare, Zimbabwe- police found a dead man lying on the ground along Campbell Road, Harare and the deceased is yet to be identified.

Police have since launched an investigation to determine the cause of death.

In a statement on X, Police said: “On 25 June the body of the man was found at Bluffhill in Harare. The victim was found lying on the ground with bruises all over the body.”

Police said anyone with information should report to the nearest police station.