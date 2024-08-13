Man found dead in Harare
Sheronrose Mugombi [email protected]
A 42-YEAR-OLD man was found dead with stabs on the cheek and chest in Mbare, Harare. In a statement on X, police appealed for information which may assist in the investigation of murder which occurred on 5 August along Maswaya Way, Joburgline, Mbare. The police identified the victim as Aubero Shorai.
-
Blessings Chidakwa, Harare Bureau Zimbabwe’s ongoing economic growth is unstoppable, driven by the gallant fighters whose sacrifices will always serve as the light and inspiration, President Mnangagwa said yesterday. In his 44th Heroes Day commemorations address at the National Heroes’ Acre, the President said even in the midst of neo-colonial machinations and illegal sanctions imposed on […]
-
Chronicle Writers THOUSANDS of people from all walks of life thronged the Provincial Heroes Acres in Bulawayo, Lupane, Gweru, and Gwanda to commemorate the heroic sacrifices of the fallen and surviving liberation struggle icons whose bravery brought independence from colonial rule in 1980. Joining the rest of the country to pay tribute to the gallant […]
-
Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected] PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday honoured Bulawayo-based mbube music outfit Black Umfolosi for their hit single Unity, praising it as a vital unifier for the country’s diverse communities. Addressing the nation at the National Heroes’ Acre in Harare during the Heroes Day commemorations, President Mnangagwa celebrated Black Umfolosi as a significant force in Zimbabwe’s […]
Comments