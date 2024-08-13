  • Today Tue, 13 Aug 2024

Man found dead in Harare

 Sheronrose Mugombi [email protected] 

A 42-YEAR-OLD man was found dead with stabs on the cheek and chest in Mbare, Harare. In a statement on X, police appealed for information which may assist in the investigation of murder which occurred on 5 August along Maswaya Way, Joburgline, Mbare. The police identified the victim as Aubero Shorai.

