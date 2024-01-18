Man found dead in pool of blood at Chipinge farm

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN was found dead in a pool of blood at a farm.

In a statement, police said Peter Sithole Machaka was found at Plot 13 Glendalough Farm, Chipinge.

Police appealed for information that may help with investigations in the case.

“Police in Chipinge are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Peter Sithole Machaka (19) was found dead lying in a pool of blood at Plot 13 Glendalough Farm,” reads the statement.