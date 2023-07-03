Man found dead in river

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A 33-year-old man was found dead, in decomposed state on June 26, 2023.

Munyaradzi Mubayi’s body was found in the Muchairi River with blood cots on the nose and mouth.

Police, on their official twitter account, said the case is under investigation.

“Police in Goromonzi are appealing for information that may assist in the investigation of a murder case in which Munyaradzi Mubayi (33) was found dead near Muchairi River on 26/06/23 at around 1700 hours. The body of the victim was found in an advanced state of decomposition with blood clots on the mouth and nose,’’ read the tweet.