Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A 21-YEAR-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest at a business centre in Gweru on Independence Day.

In a statement, police said Brisky Moyo died at Maboleni Business Centre.

“Police in Gweru are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Brisky Moyo (21) died after he was found with a stab wound on the chest at Maboleni Business Centre on 18/04/24,” reads the statement.