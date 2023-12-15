Man found dead on railway track

Bongokuhle Moyo, [email protected]

A man’s dead body was found lying across a railway tracks on Wednesday and it is suspected that he was run over by a train.

The incident happened in Odzi, Manicaland Province.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) National Railways of Zimbabwe said,” It is suspected he was hit by a passing train.”

“His body was discovered when another train crew passing through the area was advised of a dead person on the tracks and stopped”, reads the statement.

The police were advised and they collected the body.