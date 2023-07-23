Man found Dead on street

Prince Ngwenya, Online Writer

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case of murder where a man (72) was found dead with a deep cut on the head.

Police in a statement said the body of Newboy William Ndlovu was found at Grafton Mall between 5th and 4th Avenue on June 19, 2023.

“Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Newboy William Ndlovu (72) was found dead with a deep cut on the head at Grafton Mall, corner J Moyo Street between 4th and 5thAvenues on 19/07/23. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.” read the statement.