Man found Dead on street

23 Jul, 2023 - 11:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Man found Dead on street

The Chronicle

Prince Ngwenya, Online Writer

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case of murder where a man (72) was found  dead with a deep cut on the head.

Police in a statement said the body of Newboy William Ndlovu was found at Grafton Mall between 5th and 4th Avenue on June 19, 2023.

“Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Newboy William Ndlovu (72) was found dead with a deep cut on the head at Grafton Mall, corner J Moyo Street between 4th and 5thAvenues on 19/07/23. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.” read the statement.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting