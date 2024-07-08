Man found dead; police appeal for assistance in identifying body

Ashley Phiri, [email protected]

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying a body of a man found in a bushy area along a footpath on Denver farm on Saturday.

The man, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old was discovered by a 36 year old herd boy from Umguza who was searching for cattle in the area.

Sadly the body had been scavenged by wild animals.

Bulawayo Police Provincial Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said the police managed to salvage the remains and clothing of the deceased.

“Police were able to recover scattered clothing, including an army green jacket, a khaki jacket, and a navy blue school jacket with “Mahlasedi High School” written in white lettering, a white T-shirt, a black trouser, and a grey Crocs shoe,”

“The skull, with skin, hair, and beard, was found near the jackets, while skeletal hands lay upon the T-shirt. Other remains, including ribs, a second Crocs shoe, and bones from the hips to the ankles, were located scattered within a 10-meter radius,” he said.

The remains have been transported to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem examination.

“We are urging anyone who recognizes this description or who may be missing a loved one to come forward. Having identification on one’s person can be crucial in situations like this and can expedite the investigation process, bringing closure to grieving families.” Inspector Ncube said.

Following the incident, Inspector Ncube encouraged the public to always have some form of identification on them. He also encouraged the public to visit ZRP Cowdray Park or contact their nearest police station if they have any information that could assist in identifying the deceased.